Lock removed from girl’s stomach without surgery at Lyari Hospital

KARACHI: Doctors at Lyari General Hospital successfully removed a lock from the stomach of a 23-year-old intellectually disabled girl in Karachi on Monday, without a traditional open surgery.

The girl, a resident of Malir Khokhrapar, had accidentally swallowed the lock. She was brought to the hospital in a critical condition, suffering from severe abdominal pain. An X-ray revealed the lock inside her abdomen.

The medical team performed an emergency laparoscopic procedure to remove the ingested lock. According to Anjum Rehman, the Chairperson of Lyari General Hospital, the patient is now in stable condition.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical technique that involves making small incisions through which a laparoscope—a thin, tube-like instrument with a camera—is inserted. This allows surgeons to view internal organs on a monitor, facilitating the diagnosis and removal of objects with smaller incisions, leading to potentially faster recovery times compared to traditional open surgery.

