‘Lock your office’: Arslan Naseer has an advice for Hamza Shehbaz

Actor and YouTuber Arsalan Naseer gave hilarious advice for Hamza Shehbaz following a Supreme Court verdict which led to his ouster as CM Punjab.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election null and void. It ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new chief minister of the province.

Arslan Naseer, in his tweet, advised the former chief minister to lock the doors of his office from the inside.

Hamza bhai, tension ki koi baat nahi, office ko andar se kundi laga dein 🤷‍♂️#Supreme_Court_Of_Pakistan #15Minutes Congratulations Pakistan Breaking news CM of Punjab — Arslan Naseer – CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) July 26, 2022



He also tweeted President of the Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari created problems for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Aik Zardari noon league pe bhaari 🤦‍♂️#Supreme_Court_Of_Pakistann — Arslan Naseer – CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) July 26, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab on Friday after votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) were rejected by the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Related – People’s mandate respected, says Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Supreme Court’s verdict

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

PTI and PML-Q had challenged the ruling of Dost Muhammad Mazari in the Supreme Court.

Comments