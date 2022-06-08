Lockheed Martin expects to begin deliveries of F-16 combat jets in 2024

Lockheed Martin Corp expects to produce its new-build F-16 fighter jets next year and commence deliveries in 2024, its chief financial officer Jesus Malave said on Wednesday.

The company has a list of key U.S. allies including Bahrain, Taiwan, Slovakia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia eager to purchase the jet. read more

Malave flagged that hiring new workforce and training employees to build the aircraft was a “little bit of a challenge” for the company than expected.

