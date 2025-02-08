Star New Zealand pacer in doubt for tri-nation series, CT 2025

Star New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson’s participation in the tri-nation series and Champion Trophy 2025 remains uncertain due to a hamstring injury.

The side is awaiting the results of his scans for the hamstring injury he suffered while playing for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20 on February 5.

Lockie Ferguson was unable to bowl the final ball of his spell and left the field due to the injury.

Following the match, the New Zealand pacer said, “Just a little hamstring issue, unfortunate. Tough night; wish I could’ve bowled the last ball.”

A day earlier, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that the side was waiting on the results of the pacer’s injury ahead of the PAK vs NZ game of the tri-nation series.

Read more: Rizwan reveals reason behind single-spinner strategy for tri-nation series

“Lockie had a scan yesterday [Thursday] in the UAE. We’ve got the images here and [we are] waiting for our radiologist to give us a report on the extent of it,” the New Zealand coach added.

“Small hamstring injury, by the look of it, so we’re just waiting on a timeline of advice around that before we make a decision on whether Lockie travels here [Pakistan] or whether we do have to replace him for the Champions Trophy 2025,” he added.

It is to be noted here that the opening PAK vs NZ game of the tri-nation series is scheduled to begin at 2pm.

Following the conclusion of the tri-nations series, New Zealand will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against hosts Pakistan on February 19 in Karachi.

The Black Caps will then face Bangladesh on February 26 in Rawalpindi while their last group-stage game against India is scheduled for March 2 in Dubai.