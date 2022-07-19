London declares ‘major incident’ as fires surge amid record heatwave

London’s firefighting authority declared a major incident in the British capital on Tuesday in response to the surge in fires amid a record-breaking heatwave in Britain and Europe.
The London Fire Brigade said it had deployed dozens of fire engines to several fires in and around the city, including thirty to a grass fire in east London. Television footage showed one blaze engulfing several homes.
“Firefighters are still meeting the needs of our communities, but declaring a major incident allows us to focus our resources,” the brigade said.
Britain recorded its highest ever temperature, breaking 40C (104F) for the first time, as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, scorching fields and damaging airport runways and train tracks. read more
“This is critical: @LondonFire is under immense pressure. Please be safe,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter.
Today: Record temperatures.
Tomorrow: Thunderstorms and warnings of flash flooding.
It's not "just the summer".
It's a climate emergency.
— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 19, 2022
NEW: London Fire Brigade has just declared a Major Incident in response to a huge surge in fires across the capital today.
I'm in touch with the Commissioner and will share updates when I have them.
— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) July 19, 2022