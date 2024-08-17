Firefighters douse final flames at historical London’s Somerset House

Firefighters were “working to extinguish the final pockets of fire” on Saturday after a large blaze broke out at London’s historic Somerset House cultural centre, with flames leaping out from underneath its roof.

Some 25 engines and around 125 firefighters were called upon to tackle the blaze, the London Fire Brigade posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The official X account of the Renaissance building, which opened in 1796, said that “owing to a fire in one small part of Somerset House, the site is currently closed.” The fire broke out in the building’s roof.

It added that “all staff and public are safe.”

The complex is home to the Courtauld Gallery, which houses priceless paintings, including Vincent van Gogh’s “Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear.”

Other footage taken from central London showed thick plumes of smoke rising above the building, which stretches for around 180 metres along the banks of the River Thames.

The courtyard of the grand building hosts music gigs in the summer and a popular ice rink in the winter, appearing in the 2003 film “Love Actually”.

It has also appeared in the 2008 movie “The Duchess”, starring Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes, as well as Tim Burton’s 1999 horror movie “Sleepy Hollow” and two James Bond films.

Assistant Commissioner Keeley Foster said that the age and design of the building “proved a challenge for crews as they initially responded”.

“As a result, four of the Brigade’s aerial ladders, including a 64 metre turntable ladder, were deployed to support firefighters as they carried out a complex and technical response.

“This included creating fire breaks in the roof, which has now limited the spread of flames. Crews are now working to extinguish the final pockets of fire,” she added.