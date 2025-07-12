London police arrest more than 40 supporters of banned pro-Palestinian group

London’s police force said on Saturday that officers had arrested 41 people who had expressed support for the banned group Palestine Action at a protest outside parliament.

British lawmakers proscribed the group under anti-terrorism legislation earlier this month after some of its members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged planes in protest against Britain’s support for Israel.

“Officers have made 41 arrests for showing support for a proscribed organisation. One person has been arrested for common assault,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement on social media about the demonstration.

After a similar protest in London last week, police arrested 29 people.

Police also made arrests at a demonstration in support of Palestine Action in Manchester. Other protests took place in Cardiff and in Northern Ireland.

Before Saturday’s arrests in London, close to 50 protesters had gathered with placards saying “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” near a statue of former South African President Nelson Mandela outside the British parliament.

The International Court of Justice in the Hague is hearing a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in the conflict in Gaza, which began after on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly denied committing abuses.

Opponents of the ban say using anti-terrorism laws is inappropriate against a group focused on civil disobedience.Palestine Action generally targeted Israeli and Israel-linked businesses in Britain such as defence company Elbit Systems often spraying red paint, blocking entrances or damaging equipment

In an unsuccessful court appeal against the ban, a lawyer for Palestine Action said the government ban was the first time Britain had proscribed a group which undertook this type of direct action.