London police say queen’s funeral poses biggest ever security test

, London’s police force said the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth will be the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken as prime ministers, presidents and royals come together to pay their respects.

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the most high-profile guests from overseas who have confirmed they will be attending.

“I can confirm that this will be the largest single policing event that the Met Police has ever undertaken,” London’s Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy told reporters.

“As a single event, this is larger than the 2012 Olympics. It is larger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend.”

King Charles and all senior members of the royal family had gathered at Buckingham Palace to receive the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday after tens of thousands of people lined the streets as it was driven through the British capital.

On a dark night of heavy rain, the well-lit hearse travelled slowly from a nearby airport through London, with crowds stood all along the way, some on the road, others throwing flowers and many ditching their cars to catch a glimpse of the cortege.

Elizabeth died peacefully on Thursday in her holiday home at Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands, at the age of 96, plunging the nation into mourning.

