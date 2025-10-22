London police seize thousands of stolen phones and consoles in major crackdown

London police have revealed a secret backroom full with thousands of stolen phones and gaming consoles in what police described as the largest-ever crackdown on shoplifting.

More than 120 shops were raided by London police across two days in the capital during “Operation Zoridon” after shoplifting offences rose to unprecedented levels this year.

Police found that one shop in Woolwich had tried to stay ahead of the police, carving out hidden compartments and closing off entrances to basements with wooden panels to stash their hoard.

Behind one such panel, police uncovered around 2,000 mobile phones and other electronic devices, many believed to be stolen or counterfeit.

Another secret compartment contained around £50,000 worth of gaming consoles, marking what police called their biggest shoplifting bust to date.

In Bromley, a shop was found selling stolen LEGO sets and beauty products. when officers raided a linked address, they discovered £70,000 in cash and several luxury watches.

In Willesden, an off-licence was found with £1,500 worth of stolen Starbucks travel mugs, Waterstones umbrellas, and designer sunglasses.

Shoplifting figures so high?

Almost 90,000 incidents were recorded in London in the year leading up to March last year, which is a jump of 54 percent up from the year before.

Thieves target big high street stores and ‘steal to order’, which can include anything from gadgets to baby formula.

The items are then sold on to other stores, with the owners often knowingly purchasing stolen goods and selling them at discounted rates.

In the latest raids police have arrested 32 people, including handling stolen goods, drug offences and immigration violations.

Nine of the stores have also been served closure notices. But this is unlikely to deter shoplifters from any future heists.

