London Sehri & Iftar Timings- Ramadan 2026

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings London UK | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 London United Kingdom

London’s Muslim community can rely on this updated Ramadan 2026 calendar featuring precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in GMT. With a large and diverse Muslim population in the UK capital, these timings support smooth planning for Sahur, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars throughout the holy month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to begin in the UK around the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (provisional, subject to moon sighting by local bodies like East London Mosque, London Central Mosque, or Muslim World League method). The month concludes around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are based on astronomical calculations from reliable sources including AlAdhan, Al Mustafa Trust (London Central Mosque reference), deen.pk UK, and Islamic Relief. Always cross-check with your local mosque, Muslim Pro/Athan apps, or official UK announcements for final confirmation, as slight variations may occur by calculation method.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar London with Sehri and Iftar timings

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 5:17 am 5:21 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 5:15 am 5:23 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 5:13 am 5:25 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 5:11 am 5:26 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 5:09 am 5:28 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 5:07 am 5:30 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 5:05 am 5:32 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 5:03 am 5:34 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 5:01 am 5:36 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 4:59 am 5:37 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 4:57 am 5:39 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 4:55 am 5:41 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 4:53 am 5:43 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 4:51 am 5:45 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 4:49 am 5:47 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 4:47 am 5:49 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 4:45 am 5:50 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 4:43 am 5:52 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 4:41 am 5:54 pm 20 09 Mar Mon 4:39 am 5:56 pm 21 10 Mar Tue 4:37 am 5:58 pm 22 11 Mar Wed 4:35 am 6:00 pm 23 12 Mar Thu 4:33 am 6:02 pm 24 13 Mar Fri 4:31 am 6:04 pm 25 14 Mar Sat 4:29 am 6:05 pm 26 15 Mar Sun 4:27 am 6:07 pm 27 16 Mar Mon 4:25 am 6:09 pm 28 17 Mar Tue 4:23 am 6:11 pm 29 18 Mar Wed 4:21 am 6:13 pm 30 19 Mar Thu 4:19 am 6:15 pm

These timings are aligned with common London references (e.g., London Central Mosque / Unified timetable) and show the gradual increase in fasting hours due to longer spring days in the UK.

May Allah SWT accept your fasts, duas, and acts of worship this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, blessings, and spiritual growth to you and your loved ones in London and beyond. Ramadan Mubarak! 🌙 For the latest updates, refer to trusted apps or mosque websites. Feel free to share this simplified calendar with family and friends.