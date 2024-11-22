The city which once witnessed the death of over 12,000 of its citizens is now the world’s best city in 2025.

It stands as the preferred destination for numerous Pakistani politicians, including renowned figures such as Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari-Benazir Bhutto and has secured the leading position in the World’s Best Cities 2025 ranking for the tenth consecutive time.

This city is none other than London, the capital of Britain. Interestingly, London was once the site of the devastating Great Smog of 1952, which resulted in the loss of 12,000 lives. However, the city has undergone a remarkable transformation since that tragic event.

Great Smog of 1952

In 1952, London was engulfed in a severe smog caused by extensive coal combustion throughout the city. During that period, factories, residences, and vehicles released harmful emissions that were trapped by cold weather, effectively turning the city into a gas chamber.

The smog persisted for five days, reducing visibility to zero and causing widespread respiratory ailments. The city learned valuable lessons from this experience, and today it boasts an Air Quality Index (AQI) of just 1, in stark contrast to Delhi’s alarming levels, which can reach 500-700 in certain areas.

Why Is London the Best City?

Year after year, London has demonstrated its enduring global allure. It offers an exceptional combination of cultural heritage, modern infrastructure, and innovation.