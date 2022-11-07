Long March shooting: Centre blasts Punjab authorities over delay in FIR

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has expressed its reservations over delay in filing of FIR of the long march shooting incident in a letter to the chief secretary and IG Police Punjab, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal government has expressed disappointment over ‘shortcomings’ of the Punjab government and mismanagement by the top officials of the province.

“The FIR of the high profile case has not been registered even after 36 hours of the incident,” the letter wrote on November 05 read.

“The failure in FIR registration shows non-serious behaviour of the provincial government,” according to the federal letter.

“Medico-legal examination of the former prime minister not yet conducted,” the letter read. “It is a matter of concern that the provincial government was failed to give any update”.

“The crime scene was not secured for several hours, which is a violation of the regular procedure,” according to the federal letter.

“No official information has been released over the affected persons and the nature of their injuries,” federal government wrote. “Release of confessional videos of alleged perpetrator points out drawbacks in the investigation process”.

“The law and order have been deteriorated in the province after the incident, affecting the normal life after blockade of roads and highways by the hordes of miscreants,” letter read.

“Provincial administration and police have failed to control the law-and-order situation. Citizens fundamental right of the freedom of movement under the Article 15 of the constitution has been violated”.

“The mobs of miscreants attacked the Governor House in Lahore, the provincial government was failed to secure the top office and the residence,” letter read.

“The provincial government should take efforts proactively for maintenance of law and order and protection of the life and property of the citizens.”

“FIR of the incident should be registered on merit, based on facts of the incident, instead of speculations,” the federal government directed the provincial administration.

