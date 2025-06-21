June 21 marks longest day, shortest night of 2025

KARACHI: Today, the world experiences summer solstice, the longest day and shortest night of year 2025, ARY News reported.

According to astronomers, the day will last 13 hours and 41 minutes, while the night will span just 10 hours and 19 minutes, marking the peak of daylight for the year.

Astronomy experts noted that after July 1, the duration of daylight will gradually decrease. By September 22, day and night will reach near-equal length, a phenomenon known as the equinox.

This annual cycle, driven by Earth’s tilt, shapes seasonal patterns globally.

The solstice, a significant event in astronomy, captivates communities worldwide, with many celebrating the extended daylight through cultural and scientific observances.

In a separate development, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)issued an advisory ahead of the predicted rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms in different parts of the country from June 20 to 23.

Also read: Pre-monsoon rains predicted in country from THIS date

The NDMA urged preventive actions as a fresh wave of rain, gusty winds, and thunderstorms is forecasted to affect Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Strong winds, dust storms and thunderstorms pose a threat to vulnerable trees, mud structures, and poorly constructed buildings, particularly in the aforementioned regions.

The NDMA has advised the public to park vehicles in covered or secure areas. It also cautioned that during storms and strong winds, reduced visibility may lead to accidents, urging people to remain vigilant.

The NDMA has directed all concerned institutions to implement necessary preparations to manage any possible emergency.

Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to stay informed about weather updates and potential risks through the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App.