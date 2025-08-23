web analytics
Loni Anderson's cause of death revealed

By Web Desk
Three weeks after the ’80s TV star died, days before her 80th birthday, Loni Anderson’s cause of death has been revealed.

As confirmed by her death certificate, obtained by a foreign publication, veteran actor Loni Anderson, best known for playing Jennifer Marlowe, an empowered receptionist of a struggling radio station, on the CBS sitcom ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’, died of metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma at 79.

Per the National Organisation for Rare Disorders, uterine leiomyosarcoma is a rare cancer that starts in the uterus and may ‘spread to other areas of the body, especially the lungs and liver, often causing life-threatening complications’.

Notably, Anderson’s longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed the death of the twice-Emmy-nominated and thrice-Golden Globe-nominated actor on August 5, after a prolonged illness.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother,” her family said in a statement.

She was cremated and buried in Hollywood on August 7.

Anderson, who married four times, is survived by her husband of 17 years, Bob Flick, her daughter Deidra and son-in-law Charlie Hoffman, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and wife Helene, and step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.

