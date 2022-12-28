Looking at you: Komal Meer posts stunning pictures

Actor Komal Meer took to the social media platform Instagram to post her latest pictures that are going viral.

In the viral pictures, the Log Kya Kahenge star is smiling in a blue outfit.

“Six photos of me just looking at you,” the caption read. The pictures got 15,268 likes and counting. Social media users had some heartfelt comments.

She is one of the popular celebrities on social media platforms. She has millions of Instagram followers.

The celebrity posts pictures and videos from her photoshoots and projects’ BTS. She previously shared pictures where she asked if they were taken at sunset or sunrise.

Komal Meer earlier appeared in the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan. She recalled her family’s concern regarding her decision to launch her showbiz career.

She said her father even rejected her decision but she was supported by her mother.

“Initially, my mother used to accompany me everywhere for shows and interviews, and has become a little lenient now after meeting everyone I’m working with,” she said.

She added: “Also, she understands that I’m more aware of the industry now.”

The celebrity has worked on superhit projects namely Log Kya Kahenge and Benaam.

