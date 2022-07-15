Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser shows impressive action scenes

Amazon Prime Video released the official teaser for its much-anticipated web show The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it is going viral.

The teaser of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is based on the works by author J.R.R. Tolkien, treats the fans to high-octane action scenes.

The plot is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It has an ensemble cast of characters, new and familiar, as they take on the long-feared re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

The direction of the highly anticipated web show, which streams from September 2, is helmed by Peter Jackson who directed the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies.

Amazon spent about $465 million filming the first season, according to government officials in New Zealand, where the series was filmed. The company plans to make five seasons of the show, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.

The first season will be available in more than 240 nations in multiple languages, Amazon said. New episodes will be released weekly.

The first trailer for the epic drama set a new viewership record by getting 257 million views within 24 hours of its premiere.

