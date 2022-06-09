Lost and found iPhone still works after nearly a week underwater

A man in the United States returned a lost iPhone which was working even after a week underwater to its owner.

Erin Skaggs had lost the phone during her Memorial Day trip to Horn Island in the Mississippi state in the United States.

The woman bought a new phone thinking it was lost forever.

It was found by Cody Lowe who was at the same location around a week later. He switched the iPhone on and was surprised to see in working condition.

He shared the pictures of the lock screen on Facebook which has the picture if Erin Skaggs and her husband. The picture went viral and it came to Erin Skaggs’ attention.

She thanked the man for returning the phone as it had pictures which she thought she had lost forever.

She gave a shootout to Apple for making waterproof phones.

Earlier a woman returned $36,000 (more than Rs7million) which she discovered hidden in a free couch.

The money was inside the cushions of the beige, floral-patterned couch. She added she decided to contact the family who originally owned the furniture piece.

She recalled she first thought of the envelope which contained the money was a heating pad until she realised there was no electrical cord.

Vicky Umodu returned the money to the family, who rewarded her with $2,200 by the family for as a gesture. She said she never wanted to spend the money for herself.

