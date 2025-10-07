Weeklong illness leads to $100,000 lottery prize

A Missouri Lottery player who was sick at home for a week finally managed to leave the house and scored a $100,000 prize.

The Cooper County woman told Missouri Lottery officials she had been stuck at home with an illness for a week when she felt the urge to get out.

“I was just like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do but I need to get out of the house,'” she said.

The trip outside included a stop at at Murphy Oil on Main Street in Boonville, where the player bought a soda and a Triple Cash Crossword scratch-off lottery ticket.

The player was shocked to uncover a $100,000 top prize.

“I didn’t believe it, not at all,” she said. “I drove to another store and went in to have it checked.”

The clerk who checked the woman’s ticket ended up being equally surprised.

“I think she about fell down,” the winner said.

An Indian female influencer, known as “Beauty Queen of Lakhimpur” started crowdfunding, requesting her followers to contribute a small amount so that she can buy the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Mahi Singh, who hails from Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh’ and calls herself the “Beauty Queen of Lakhimpur,” recently posted a clip of her requesting Rs 1 or Rs 2 from her followers.

She launched this crowdfunding not for a social cause but to afford the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max, which retails at around Rs.1.49 lakh in India.

In a video, Singh asked her followers to contribute as little as Rs.1 or Rs.2, explaining that her father refused to buy her the latest Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max since he had already gifted her an iPhone 16 just three months ago.

“The 17 Pro has just been launched and I really like its colour. I want it for my birthday on Oct 21, but my father is not buying it for me,” she said.

She requested her followers to make small contribution to help fulfil her birthday wish.

The influencer urged her followers to chip in small amounts to help her fulfil her wish. “If you all help with one, two, three, or four rupees each, then I can buy this phone and I will thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Singh added, describing the device as her “dream phone.”

