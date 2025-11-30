Lotto jackpot rolls over to £8.6mn

LONDON: The Lotto jackpot has rolled over once again and now stands at £8,600,000, after no ticket matched all six main numbers in Saturday night’s draw — the fourth rollover in a row.

Players are being urged to double-check their tickets, as no one has yet come forward to claim the prize.

No ticket holders matched all six main numbers or the bonus ball, meaning the previous £7,253,446 jackpot went unclaimed.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were 02, 06, 09, 16, 38, 48, with the bonus ball 46.

There were also no jackpot winners in the National Lottery Thunderball draw. The winning Thunderball numbers were 04, 05, 06, 13, 32, and the Thunderball was 03, but no players matched the full set.

However, one Lotto player didn’t walk away empty-handed — a £1,000,000 prize was awarded to a ticket holder who matched five main numbers plus the bonus ball.

Saturday’s £7.2 million jackpot will now roll over into Wednesday’s draw, giving players the chance to win a mammoth £8.6 million.

The past few months have seen several notable UK lottery wins. One player scooped £10,633,323 after matching all numbers in a previous Lotto jackpot, while a EuroMillions ticket-holder won £524,043 thanks to a spontaneous purchase triggered by their daughter’s request for sweets.

To claim the full estimated £8.6 million Lotto jackpot on Wednesday, players must match all six main numbers.