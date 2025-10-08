Louis Tomlinson reflects on bandmate Liam Payne's 'difficult' death

British singer Louis Tomlinson, of pop band One Direction, spoke up on the ‘difficult’ death of his bandmate Liam Payne, for the first time since his passing last October.

Almost a year after the untimely demise of singer Liam Payne, at 31, fellow One Direction star, Louis Tomlinson, got emotional remembering his close friend, as the surviving members celebrated the 15th anniversary of the boy band, which was formed in 2010, on the singing competition ‘The X Factor’ – the first without their fifth member.

“It was really uncomfortable, actually, the 15th anniversary, because the [collective] feeling to celebrate is as important, if not more important than ever, on behalf of Liam,” he said in a new interview.

“You know, there’s still a level in my head [where it feels] unjust and frustrating that he’s not with us anymore,” Tomlinson continued. “So, it just brought up those feelings, although I’m still living with them anyway.”

“It was really, really, impossibly difficult for me to deal with losing Liam,” he added.

Notably, British popstar Liam Payne fell to his death on the 16th of last October, from the third-floor balcony of his room in Casa Sur Hotel, located in Palermo, Buenos Aires.