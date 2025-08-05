One Direction star Louis Tomlinson goes Instagram official with Zara McDermott

British singer Louis Tomlinson, of One Direction, has finally hard-launched his romance with reality TV star Zara McDermott on Instagram.

Singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson and TV presenter Zara McDermott, who have been romantically linked since this March, when they were spotted on a romantic getaway in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, have finally made their relationship official on the Gram, as the ‘Love Island’ alum posted a PDA-filled picture with her beau on the social platform.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Tuesday, McDermott posted a selfie of lovebirds, clicked by the One Direction star, as the two shared a kiss. She tagged Tomlinson on the picture post and captioned it simply with a red heart emoji.

Earlier, the two fuelled the buzz of an affair when they posted stories from the same location in the crowd while attending a Stereophonics concert in April.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tomlinson, who had previously been in relationships with British model Eleanor Calder and Hollywood starlet Danielle Campbell, is a father to a seven-year-old son, whom he shares with stylist Briana Jungwirth.

On the other hand, McDermott was in a five-year relationship with ‘Big Brother’ alum, Sam Thompson, until their break-up last year.