Louis Vuitton chocolate bag: A luxurious edible masterpiece

Luxury joins indulgence as Louis Vuitton chocolate bag gets popular on social media because of its unique creation, designed by renowned pastry chef Maxime Frédéric, and is created completely from chocolate and reflects the brand’s iconic handbag designs.

The Louis Vuitton chocolate bag is solely available at Le Chocolate Maxime Frédéric at Louis Vuitton in Paris.

This appetizing masterwork costs €225 (approximately 25,500 Pakistani Rupees), weighs around 970 grams and contains a 70 percent dark chocolate shell with 40 percent milk chocolate handles and zipper details.

Inside, a rich gianduja hazelnut centre adds to its luxurious appeal.

Social media influencer and food vlogger Carmie Sellitto presented the Louis Vuitton chocolate bag in a viral video on social media, leaving viewers shocked by its realistic appearance.

The bag’s complicated details, including embossed LV monograms and realistic stitching, make it almost identical to a real designer handbag.

Some consumers admire the artistry, and some question whether spending €225 on chocolate is justified.

Regardless, this edible luxury item has successfully merged fashion and food, proving that high-end brands continue to innovate in unexpected ways.

