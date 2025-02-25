Love Guru: Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan Unite for a Film Like No Other

Pakistani film fans were in for a surprise when they saw the official poster of the upcoming film “Love Guru”, which brings together the country’s two biggest stars – Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan – in what promises to be the biggest entertainer of the year.

Humayun Saeed, Pakistan’s most revered cinematic icon, boasts an impressive repertoire of blockbuster films, including Punjab Nahi Jaungi, London Nahi Jaunga, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, and its sequel. Similarly, Mahira Khan has garnered a substantial global following, particularly among aficionados of Pakistani cinema and drama.

The film is directed by the visionary Nadeem Baig, the creative force behind the phenomenally successful franchises Punjab Nahi Jaungi and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.

The unveiling of the poster was met with widespread enthusiasm and anticipation, with fans expressing their eagerness to witness the film’s release.

Love Guru, produced by Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films and Six Sigma Plus, will be released this Eid-ul-Adha.