‘Love Guru’ stars Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed honoured in Dubai

Superstars Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed have been honoured in Dubai, U.A.E., for their contributions to the arts and cinema of Pakistan.

In a special ceremony organised by the Pakistani embassy in the U.A.E. on Tuesday, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, along with Consul General Hussain Muhammad and other diplomats, honoured superstars Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan with commemorative shields for their outstanding contributions to Pakistani cinema.

Tirmizi commended the film stars for their significant contributions to the country’s arts and culture scene and for representing Pakistan on the global stage. “The creative arts are one of Pakistan’s strongest forms of soft power. Artists like Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed bring our stories to the world and strengthen our cultural identity,” he said at the event.

Both the celebrities acknowledged the honour and expressed their gratitude to the U.A.E.-based Pakistani community for all the love.

On the work front, Mahira Khan and Humayun Saeed are awaiting the release of their romance drama, ‘Love Guru’. Besides the superstars, the ensemble cast of the title also features Ramsha Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Sohai Ali Abro, Momina Iqbal, Mira Sethi, Ammara Malik and Vardah Aziz, as well as veterans, Javed Sheikh, Marina khan, Usman Peerzada and Annie Zaidi.

Touted as the ‘biggest entertainer of the year’, the romance drama is scripted by eminent actor, director and screenwriter Vasay Chaudhry, whereas the cinema visionary, Nadeem Baig, has helmed the direction of the title.

‘Love Guru’, a co-production of Salman Iqbal Films, ARY Films and Six Sigma Plus, is scheduled to arrive in theatres this Eid-ul-Adha.

