‘Muslim, terrorist’: ‘Love Island’ alum Huda Mustafa recalls being bullied in school

A fitness influencer by profession and second runner-up on the latest season 7 of the dating reality show ‘Love Island USA’, Huda Mustafa, a Palestinian-American, revealed that she was a victim of school bullying during her childhood, and was often mocked for being a ‘Muslim’.

Sitting across from Alex Cooper, on her ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, ‘Love Island USA’ alum Huda Mustafa, 24, detailed her abusive childhood and traumatic past, when she recalled her early life, being an immigrant in the U.S.

“My parents, they immigrated to America and got their citizenship, and my dad, he had his own business. And my mother, she was a teacher,” she said. “And, you know, we weren’t fortunate as kids.”

“Growing up, my dad was extremely abusive. He was very abusive towards my mother, towards me and my siblings,” Mustafa, who is a mother of a four-year-old daughter, revealed and continued, “A vivid memory I have as a kid is like, I don’t even know how old I was, but I remember hearing my dad beating the s— out of my mom in the room.”

Further recalling her account of school bullying, the reality show contestant added, “Girls would push me into lockers.”

She also recounted an incident from middle school when a guy groped her and mocked her for being ‘Muslim’ and a ‘Palestinian’, calling her a ‘terrorist’.

Notably, ‘Love Island USA’ season 7 concluded earlier this month, with NYC’s Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales from Boston emerging as the winning couple.

Meanwhile, Mustafa and Chris Seeley stood in third place.

