Love song singer Sara Bareilles marries Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippette are officially married. The singer-songwriter known for her hit “Love Song” and the “Rise” actor began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in 2023.

On Tuesday, Sara took to Instagram to share the news that they tied the knot last weekend. “We did a big thing”, the 45-year-old captioned a slideshow of wedding photos. “I will just say I love this man and I love the community who came to hold us up. I am feeling so lucky and so grateful”.

One photo features Sara walking in a garden, donning a white silk dress with a plunging neckline and carrying a bouquet of orange and pink flowers. Another snapshot captures the couple sharing a sweet kiss.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Following the announcement, the newlyweds received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from friends in the entertainment industry. Neil Patrick Harris commented, “Congrats!! He’s a lucky man, indeed. XOXO”, while Hilary Swank expressed her joy, saying, “You two beautiful souls deserve all the happiness and love that you’re not only having now, but that will continue to grow in spades over the years!! I love seeing your happy faces. It brings such joy”.

Busy Philips also chimed in, posting, “It was perfect just like both of you”.