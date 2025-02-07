‘Loveyapa’ star Junaid Khan makes surprising revelations about film career

Bollywood actor Junaid Khan, who made his silver screen debut with ‘Loveyapa,’ has made surprising revelations about his film career.

Khan, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, made his acting debut with ‘Maharaj’ last year.

During his earlier interviews, he discussed the benefits of being a star kid with a strong family background in the film industry.

In one such interview, the ‘Loveyapa’ star revealed that producers will cast him in their films without seeing his public presence such as social media or film events as he is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

However, fans have been left surprised by a viral video in which Junaid Khan admitted not having many film offers at the moment.

When asked about his process for selecting scripts, the Bollywood actor appeared momentarily puzzled before admitting that there was not much to choose from.

“By the way, there have not been many scripts. I completed the shooting for ‘Maharaj’ in 2021, and then I did not shoot anything for two years,” he said.

Notably, Chandan’s remake of filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil-language blockbuster ‘Love Today’, titled ‘Loveyapa’, co-stars star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor (daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and his second wife, late actor Sridevi), in both their theatrical debut, along with Ashutosh Rana, Sathyaraj and Kiku Sharda.

The modern-age rom-com hit theatres on February 7.

The movie arrived in theatres in a Box Office clash with Himesh Reshammiya’s ‘Badass Ravi Kumar.’