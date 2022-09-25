Low flood recorded in Indus River at Kotri Barrage

LAHORE: Indus River has been in low flood at Kotri Barrage, according to the water data shared by the Flood Forecasting Division on Sunday.

The water level in the river in upstream barrages on Indus has already dropped to normal flow.

Water inflow at Kotri Barrage has been 2,17,900 cusecs and outflow has been 1,86,400 cusecs.

Thousands of people have evacuated from katcha area in Thatta district as the floodwater of the river moving in downstream of Kotri Barrage to fall in the Arabian Sea.

Several flood-affected people had taken refuge at river embankments after their villages drowned in the water.

Floodwater level has dropped in several areas of Kotri, which were submerged owing to high flood in the river. People evacuated from the area have returned to their homes as the water level dropped in the river.

Twin menace of flash floods generated from unprecedented monsoon rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan, and flooding in Indus River has damaged crops and thousands of mud houses in the area.

A huge lake has been created by the rainwater standing across a very large area in Sindh, displacing millions of people in the province.

As the flooding in Indus River going down, the rainwater standing in the submerged area getting passage to discharge into the river.

The water inflow in river at Guddu Barrage has been 83,400 cusecs and outflow of water 68,100 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Sukkur Barrage has been measured 70,900 cusecs and outflow 61,000 cusecs.

Indus River has been normal at Tarbela reservoir with water inflow 82,000 cusecs, while outflow has been 80,300 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Jinnah Barrage Kalabagh has been 85,100 cusecs and outflow of water 77,100 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Chashma has been measured 109,700 cusecs and outflow 88,700 cusecs.

The water inflow in Indus at Taunsa Barrage has been 97,400 cusecs and outflow of water 72,300 cusecs.

