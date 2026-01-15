Low gas pressure, prolonged outages unacceptable: Balochistan CM

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, on Thursday expressed serious concern over public hardships caused by gas shortages during the peak winter season.

Presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat with officials from Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), he said that low gas pressure and prolonged outages were unacceptable under any circumstances in extreme cold. He directed authorities to take immediate and practical measures to ensure uninterrupted supply and safeguard public welfare.

The meeting, attended by members of the Balochistan Assembly, reviewed complaints regarding prolonged outages, reduced pressure, and the non-availability of gas in several areas.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over recent gas-related incidents and instructed authorities to strengthen safety measures to protect human lives.

He noted that he had formally conveyed the issue to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif through an official letter and highlighted that Sui, the key gas-supplying area for the country, continues to face acute shortages, forcing families to rely on firewood even today.

“Excuses, negligence, or delays by gas companies will not be tolerated,” he said, directing relevant authorities to take immediate action to provide relief and ensure uninterrupted gas supply across the province.