Low-pressure area at 340KM southeast of Karachi: PMD

KARACHI: The well-marked low-pressure area has been bout 340KM southeast of Karachi and now lay over Saurashtra in Indian Gujarat, the PMD’s cyclone warning center said on Tuesday.

The system is likely to move west/southwestwards and emerge into northeast Arabian Sea along th Gulf of Kuch by late tonight or tomorrow (Wednesday) morning.

Due to favorable environmental conditions, sea surface temperature, low/moderate vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence, the system is likely to intensify further into a depression by tomorrow and move initially in west/southwest direction, PMD said.

Under the influence of this weather system light to moderate intensity rainfall with wind-thunderstorm is likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshahroferoz, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari districts and Karachi Division today and tomorrow.

Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough with squally winds 45-55 Km/hour. Fishermen of Sindh have been advised not to venture into deep sea till October 2nd.

PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue the update accordingly, Met Office said.