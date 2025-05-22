Low-pressure Area forms over Arabian Sea, may turn into cyclone

KARACHI: A low-pressure area (LPA) has formed over East-Central Arabian Sea about 1075 km southeast of Karachi, Pakistan Meteorological Department informed in an advisory on Thursday.

The low-pressure area has been located at latitude 16.4 N, longitude 71.9 E at about 1075 km distance from Karachi.

Due to favorable environmental conditions, the system is likely to further intensify into a Depression during next 36 hours and expected to move initially towards north.

Currently, there is no threat to any coastal area of the country. PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system, according to an advisory.

A low-pressure area developed in the Arabian Sea energized by the warmer water temperatures. Weather experts say it could cause very hot weather in Karachi as the sea breeze is expected to pause.

The system is currently hovering near India’s western coast and could strengthen into a deep depression or even a cyclone by May 24 or 25 if conditions remain favourable.

If the system turns into a cyclone, it will be named Shakti — a name proposed by Sri Lanka, meaning ‘power’.