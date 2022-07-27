Low Pressure area moves to Oman, next lies over northeast Sindh

KARACHI: The Low-pressure area causing widespread heavy rains in Sindh has moved westward, towards Oman coast, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

However, the low pressure recently developed over west Rajasthan in India now lies over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining northeast Sindh, according to the Met Office.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with isolated heavy falls likely to continue in Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts during next two to three days.

Light or moderate rain is expected in Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando. M. Khan, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and Karachi division today, according to the weather report.

Meahwhile, persistent heavy rainfall over Khuzdar, Lasbella, Hub and along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam and flash flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts and downstream.

Parts of Karachi received moderate to light showers on Wednesday (today) morning. Moderate to light showers were reported in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, Gadap, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ghazi Goth, Gulzar Hijri Scheme 33, Baldia Ittehad Town, Saddar, I.I. Chundrigar Road, University Road, Yousuf Goth, Sohrab Goth, Lines Area, M.A. Jinnah Road and other areas.

The morning showers caused problems for the people going to the offices. The heavy traffic jam was also reported in some parts of the city, which was cleared by the traffic police.

