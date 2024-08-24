Low Pressure may bring rainfall in Sindh, Balochistan from Aug 25

KARACHI: A low-pressure area formed near West Bengal, may approach southern parts of the country by 25th August night, the Met Office said.

This low-pressure weather system will bring strong monsoon currents.

Under the influence of this weather system rain with wind or thundershower (scattered heavy falls with isolated very heavy falls are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Shahed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Matiari, Sanghar, Sakhar, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Larkano, Jacobabad and Naushehro Feroze from 25th (night) to 29th August, according to the weather report.

Rain with wind or thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbella, Awaran, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara and other districts of Baluchistan from 26th to 30th August.

The Met Office has cautioned against pluvial flooding in low lying areas of Sindh, Baluchistan and southern Punjab.

Coastal flooding may occur along Sindh-Makran’s coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the open sea from 26th to 29th August.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams and hill torrents of D.G Khan, Dadu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Loralai, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk, Mastung and Lasbella from 26th to 29th August.