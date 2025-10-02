Low-pressure system: Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in some areas of Karachi under the influence of the well-marked low-pressure system.

The port city could receive rainfall on Thursday (today) and Friday as the low-pressure system is located over the Gulf of Kutch, resulting in moist currents penetrating into the Sindh region.

Some areas of the city could receive heavy rainfall with windstorm, according to weather report.

Presently winds blowing from the northeast with 11 kilometers speed per hour with humidity ratio 74 per cent.

Minimum temperature in the city recorded 26.4 Celsius while maximum temperature could reach to 36 Celsius in the day.

Rain withy wind and thunderstorm is also expected in southeastern districts of Sindh and isolated heavy falls are expected in Khairpur, Thar Parker’s Mithi, Islam Kot, Nagar Parkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi, and Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal districts from October 1st night to 03rd October.