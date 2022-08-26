Lower Dir: Locals risk own lives to save four men stranded in flood

Lower Dir: Locals from the Lower Dir area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) risked their own lives to save four men stranded on the roof of their house amid heavy floods, ARY News reported.

According to details, the video of the brave locals is from the Wari area of Lower Dir.

In the video, a young man can be seen walking on a rope to the roof where the 4 people ar stranded, while some people at a nearby location hold the rope.

Earlier, three people had died after the roof of a house collapsed while one child lost his life in the Temar Girah area.

