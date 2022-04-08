“Lower my salary” Punjab Govt Official makes unusual request

Lahore: In an unusual development in Punjab, Director General Human Organs Transplantation Dr Asad Aslam has requested the Health Secretary to decrease his salary from Rs10,00,000 to Rs500,000.

The officer claims that the salary is beyond his needs.

According to the details, Dr Asad Aslam wrote a letter to Health Secretary Punjab requesting him to lower his salary. He requested that his salary should be decreased from Rs10,00,000 to Rs500,000.

In an unusual request, the DG said that the salary he is getting is beyond his needs and should be decreased.

According to the letter recovered by ARY News, the DG had joined the Humans Organs Transplantation authority 3 months ago. He said that he comes to the office five days a week and thinks that the salary he is getting is way too much.

