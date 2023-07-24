LPG associations divided over strike call

KARACHI: The associations of LPG industries, marketers and distributors were divided over the August 5 countrywide strike call against the sale of the commodity at ‘high prices’, ARY News reported on Monday.

The LPG Industry Association (LPGIA) Chairman Irfan Khokhar had announced to observe a shutter down strike across the country from August 5.

However, All Pakistan LPG Distributors Association (APLPGDA) dissociated itself from observing the countrywide strike on August 4. Pakistan LPG Marketers Association (PLPGMA) has also dissociated itself from the strike call.

The distributors said that the strike call was contemptuous towards the LPG Production Distribution Rules 2011 and it aims to gain personal interests and promote black marketing.

The Pakistan LPG Marketers Association (PLPGMA) also opposed the LPGIA’s strike call and its spokesperson termed it an attempt to promote ‘black marketing’ in the country.

Earlier, LPGIA Chairman Irfan Khokhar pointed out that LPG was not being sold anywhere in the country at the fixed official price, adding that due to black marketeering, the gas is being sold at higher prices.

He alleged that top officers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) were behind the sale of ‘expensive gas’. He added that the price per kg is Rs178, but LPG was being sold at Rs220 to Rs350 per kg, announcing to move court against it.

The announcement came just a day after petroleum dealers in Pakistan announced an indefinite strike, starting from July 22, however, they postponed the strike for two days after getting written assurance from the federal government.