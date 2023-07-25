28.9 C
LPG carrier develops fault, stuck at Port Qasim terminal

KARACHI: A vessel carrying 3000 tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from Oman developed fault at Port Qasim’s SSGC Terminal, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Generators of the ship have malfunctioned and transfer of the LPG from the vessel has been suspended for last 48 hours. This glitch in the ship has stranded other vassels carrying LPG at the outer channel.

Owing to the fault, the vessel has stuck at the port, neither the gas can be pumped out from the ship, nor it can be removed from the terminal. Until the ship has been anchored at berth, per day 15,000 demurrage will be charged on it.

LPG vessel waiting for berthing at the outer anchorage, could also face fine over late berthing.

Pakistan is suffering from an energy crisis that has crippled its economy with huge losses in the GDP.

LPG is the fuel in most demand across the country and being sold at the rate above the prices fixed by the government.

