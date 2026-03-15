Man dies after collapsing in long queue for LPG cylinder

LUCKNOW: A 75-year-old man died after collapsing while standing in a queue to refill a gas cylinder amid an ongoing LPG shortage in India, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in the Farrukhabad district of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the elderly man suddenly collapsed while waiting in line outside a gas distribution point.

The deceased was identified as Mukhtar Ansari, a resident of the Manihare area. He had gone to Lal Sarai to refill an LPG cylinder when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the elderly man was standing in the queue when he suddenly felt unwell and collapsed after experiencing dizziness. People present at the site attempted to administer CPR and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

However, doctors later confirmed that he had died.

The incident comes as many residents across parts of India report difficulties in obtaining LPG cylinders, with long queues forming at distribution points.

Several videos circulating on social media show citizens waiting in lines for hours, while some residents claim they have been standing in queues for several days to obtain gas cylinders.

India’s opposition party, the Indian National Congress, has raised the issue and criticised the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation.

In multiple videos shared online, citizens can be seen expressing frustration over the alleged shortage, with some saying they had been waiting since early morning but were still unable to obtain LPG cylinders.