OGRA notifies hike in LPG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified increase in the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ARY News reported.

According to OGRA, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was increased by Rs3.83 per kg.

Meanwhile, the domestic cylinder rate has been increased by Rs45.18. The new rates of LPG with increased prices will be Rs3,007.35 per domestic cylinder.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) stated that LPG prices increased due to increase in the dollar rate by 1.87 percent.

Earlier, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) company warned the concerned stakeholders about a potential shortage of LPG during the upcoming winter season.

According to the details, the gas company emphasized the need to book the LPG shipments in advance to address the LPG shortage during winter.

Sources revealed that the unavailability of dollars and the closure of Letter to Credits (LCs) which hindered the import of LPG.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Biggest-ever cargo ship carrying Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has docked at Qasim International Terminal, Karachi Pakistan.

As per details, it is for the first time in Pakistan’s history that a ship carrying 11,000 metric tons of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) docked at Karachi port.

The massive cargo ship was imported from the Iraqi city of Basra carrying 5,000 tons of LPG for private importers and 6,000 tons for private terminals.