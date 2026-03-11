LPG price in Pakistan to increase further?

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has clarified that no new notification has been issued regarding an increase in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, dismissing claims and rumours about a price hike as incorrect.

An OGRA spokesperson said LPG prices are officially notified by the authority once a month, effective from the first day of each month, in accordance with the prescribed pricing mechanism.

The public has been advised that the price notified by OGRA remains applicable and consumers should ensure that LPG is being sold in line with the official rates.

In cases of overcharging or price manipulation in the market, consumers can report the matter to the local district administration for immediate action and enforcement of the notified price, OGRA spokesperson said.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumer interests and ensuring transparency and compliance in the LPG market across the country.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that Pakistan currently has adequate LPG reserves, with multiple shipments arriving at Port Qasim in Karachi to support stability in the country’s supply chain.

Four LPG vessels have anchored at the port in recent days, significantly boosting available stocks. One ship carrying approximately 11,000 metric tonnes of LPG has recently arrived, while two other vessels, each loaded with around 12,000 metric tonnes, had already docked earlier and begun offloading their cargo.

In addition, another large tanker transporting nearly 35,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas has also reached the port, further strengthening the country’s fuel reserves. The arrival of these shipments is expected to ease supply pressures and help stabilise the domestic market.

Despite the availability of sufficient LPG supplies, concerns have been raised about rising retail prices in certain markets. According to the LPG Distributors Association of Pakistan, some traders are reportedly selling the commodity at inflated rates, citing fluctuations in international crude oil prices as justification.

Association chairman Irfan Khokhar stated that the country currently has ample LPG stock and there is no immediate shortage. He expressed optimism that prices would decline in the coming days as supply improves.