LPG price increased Rs13 a kilo starting today, OGRA notifies

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (OGRA) has Monday announced an Rs13 per kilogram increase in the LPG gas prices for both commercial and residential users starting today (November 1), ARY News reported.

After the increase today, the kilogram of LPG is now Rs217 as opposed to Rs204 it used to be until today.

After the increase today, the price of the domestic LPG cylinder have surged Rs156 starting today, while the commercial cylinder prices have gone up by Rs599.

The OGRA notification has shared the breakup of the new prices which means a domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg will now cost consumers Rs2,559 starting today. It was available for Rs2,404.

Similarly the commercial cylinder of 46kilogram has been hiked by Rs599 to now sell at Rs9,847, OGRA notified.

OGRA notifies increase in LPG price for October

Last month too the consumers conceded similar bad news as OGRA had jacked up LPG prices after petrol by Rs29.10 per kg.

For the month of October the 11.8 kg domestic cylinder of LPG had gone up by Rs343.38.

Gold rates drop in Pakistan even as globally price increases

On the other hand today, the price of gold once again shrunk by Rs100 per tola in Pakistan bullion market reaching Rs118,000 during the day.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold prices have seen a decrease of Rs86 following which it slided to Rs101,165 today. The decrease in the prices of gold today was despite the fact that globally the gold prices have increased by $2 dollar an ounce to reach $1,786.

