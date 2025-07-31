LPG price reduced by Rs 17.74 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday announced Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for August 2025, reducing it by Rs17.74 per kilogram (kg).

According to a notification issued, the price of LPG has been set at Rs215.36 per kg, after a decrease of Rs17.74 per kg. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder (11.8 kg) has been reduced by Rs209.24, bringing the new price to Rs2, 541.36 against the old price of Rs 2,750.60.

The reduction aligns with global trends in oil prices and aims to ease the financial burden on consumers.

Meanwhile, the federal government is expected to reduce petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight following the decrease in the global market. Petrol is likely to drop by Rs 9.07 per litre while high-speed diesel could decrease by Rs 3.73 per litre, the sources privy to the development said.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel may see an increase. Kerosene oil price is expected to be increased by Rs 3.55 per litre, and light diesel by Rs 2.33 per litre.

The OGRA will submit its summary to the Petroleum Division and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will grant final approval for the adjustments in petroleum product prices. The federal government revises fuel prices every 15 days, with an increase implemented last month.