LPG price reduced by Rs4.02 per kg

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday slashed the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), ARY News reported.

As per the notification issued by the OGRA, the LPG rates have been reduced by Rs4.02 to Rs250.28 per kilogram.

The new prices will be in effect from Wednesday, January 1st 2025.

The price of the standard domestic cylinder weighing 11.8 kg has been reduced by Rs47.43 and the new rate is fixed at Rs2953.

In December 2024, the LPG was sold at Rs254.3 per kg and the domestic cylinder’s price was at Rs3079.

Meanwhile, the federal government is expected to announce a hike in petroleum prices on the first day of the new year, bringing significant news for the public regarding petrol prices.

According to details, there is a likelihood of an increase in the prices of petroleum products, with diesel prices expected to rise by more than Rs4 per liter. However, petrol prices may remain unchanged. Additionally, kerosene oil prices are anticipated to increase by Rs1 per liter.

Sources from the Petroleum Division revealed that the adjustment in petroleum prices will be announced on December 31, the last day of the year. The Finance Minister, in consultation with the Prime Minister, will finalize and announce the new prices.

It is anticipated that the government may increase petrol prices, but the situation will be clarified once the official notification is issued.

