LPG price slashed by Rs19 per kg

KARACHI: The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been slashed by Rs19.45 per kg, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the notification, the domestic cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas has been made cheaper by Rs229.54 and its new price has been fixed at Rs2092.13.

The price of LPG cylinder was Rs 2321.67 in June. The new price will come into effect from the month of July.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday announced a reduction in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs49 per kg for the month of April.

According to the notification released by OGRA, the price of LPG is cut down by Rs49 per kg while the domestic cylinder of LPG has been made cheaper by Rs576 and its new price has been fixed at Rs2,702.

The price of the commercial cylinder were fixed at Rs2,214 per kg.

In February, the OGRA notified an increase in LPG prices and hiked the sales tax on the domestic cylinder.

The authority hiked Rs27 on the domestic cylinder and the sales tax was increased from 17% to 18%. After hiking the sales tax, the price was increased to Rs3.21 per kilogram.