LPG prices increased in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification increasing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for December, citing adjustments linked to Saudi Aramco’s CP and the US dollar exchange rate, ARY News reported.

Under the new rates, the price of LPG has risen by Rs 7.39 per kilogram, bringing it to Rs 208.99 per kg. Domestic 11.8 kg cylinders will now cost Rs 87.21, while household cylinders are set at Rs 2,466.10. Commercial cylinders will be available at Rs 9,488.

OGRA explained that the increase is tied to a 4.93 percent rise in Saudi Aramco’s CP compared to last month. Meanwhile, the average US dollar exchange rate decreased by 0.15 percent, partially offsetting the hike.

The regulator emphasized that LPG prices are determined based on international benchmarks, including crude oil costs and currency fluctuations, ensuring transparency in adjustments for domestic consumers.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a reduction in LPG price by Rs5.88 per kilogram for the month of November, providing relief to domestic consumers.

According to the notification issued by OGRA, the LPG price for a domestic cylinder has been reduced by Rs69.44, setting the new rate at Rs2,378.89 per cylinder.

In comparison, the LPG price for October was Rs2,448.33 per cylinder, meaning consumers will now save nearly Rs70 per cylinder under the new tariff.

OGRA stated that the revised LPG rate will be effective from November 1, and the adjustment reflects recent changes in global LPG market trends.

The authority added that the price reduction is aimed at ensuring affordability and providing relief to LPG consumers across the country.

Similarly, on September 30, 2025, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a reduction in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for the month of October.

According to the notification, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs79.14, bringing the cost down from Rs2,527 to Rs2,448.

OGRA stated that the per-kilogram LPG rate was reduced by Rs6.71, dropping from Rs214.19 to Rs207.48 per kg.

This was the second consecutive month of relief for consumers as LPG prices continue to ease, lowering the burden on households.

With this latest revision, the regulator confirmed that LPG prices across the country will remain effective for the month of October.