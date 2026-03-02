LPG price reduced in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a slight reduction in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, issuing an official notification for the revised rates.

According to the notification, LPG price has been decreased by Rs0.21 per kilogram, bringing the new rate to Rs225.84 per kg.

Following the adjustment, the price of an 11.8-kg domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs2.52, setting the new price at Rs2,664.88.

Officials said the revised prices will apply across the country in line with the latest pricing mechanism.

LPG is widely used for domestic cooking and commercial purposes in areas where natural gas supply is limited, and price adjustments are made periodically based on market calculations approved by the regulator.

