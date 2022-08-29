LPG prices increased across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) witnessed a huge increase in several areas of Pakistan without a notification from the government, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Chairman LPG Distribution Association (LDAP) Irfan Khokhar said that the LPG prices in major cities of Pakistan has increased by Rs20 per kg. The gas was now being sold at Rs240 to Rs 250 per kg.

Meanwhile, the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in rural areas have reached to Rs270 after an increase of Rs50 per kg. Irfan Khokhar claimed that the government should take action against black marketing of LPG.

He further stated that the prices were increased unjustifiably, noting that the liquified gas prices as per Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is Rs218 per kg.

A month earlier, the prices of Liquefied petroleum gas witnessed a third increase in days with distributors threatening a nationwide strike and sit-in against the hike, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairman LPG distributors association Irfan Khokhar said that the mafia has completed the hat-trick of hike in LPG prices in days and Rs30 was increased in 48 hours without a notification from the government.

