LPG prices increased by Rs 23.86 per kg

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs23.86 per kg, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to OGRA, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was increased by Rs23.86 per kg after which the LGP price is fixed at Rs201.15 per kg.

Meanwhile, the domestic cylinder rate has been increased by Rs57.70. The new rates of LPG with increased prices will be Rs2,759.89 per domestic cylinder.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) fixed the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at Rs177.29 per kg in July.

The LPG prices increased by Rs281.51 for the 11.8 kg cylinder and the price now reaches to Rs 2373.64.

Earlier on July 26, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs10 per kg.

According to the notification, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs 10 per kilogramme to Rs240 per kilogramme.

Meanwhile, the domestic cylinder rate has been increased to Rs2830, while commercial cylinder prices soared to Rs10,900.

In far-flung and mountainous regions, the LGP price has increased to Rs370 per kg while the price of home LGP cylinder stood at Rs4,130.