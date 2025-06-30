web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 30, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

OGRA announces reduction in LPG prices

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices by Rs7.43 per kilogram, ARY News reported.

As per the notification issued by the OGRA on Monday, the LPG prices have been reduced to Rs 240.53 per kilogram after a reduction of Rs 7.43.

The cost of a domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by PKR 87.71. The new price for a domestic cylinder is now set at PKR 2,750.60, compared to the previous price of PKR 2,838.31. The new prices will be in effect from Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are expected to increase significantly despite a decline in global oil prices, sources privy to the development said.

Read More: Petrol prices likely to see sharp increase in Pakistan

The price of high-speed diesel is likely to increase by Rs14.86 per litre, while the petrol rate is expected to rise by Rs11.43 per litre for the next fortnight, effective from July 1, 2025.

The OGRA will submit its summary on revised petroleum prices today. The Petroleum Division and the Ministry of Finance will review the working before forwarding it to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final approval.

In international market, oil prices fell on Monday as an easing of geopolitical risks in the Middle East and the prospect of another OPEC+ output hike in August improved supply expectations amid persistent uncertainty over the outlook for global demand.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.