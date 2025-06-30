OGRA announces reduction in LPG prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced a reduction in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices by Rs7.43 per kilogram, ARY News reported.

As per the notification issued by the OGRA on Monday, the LPG prices have been reduced to Rs 240.53 per kilogram after a reduction of Rs 7.43.

The cost of a domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by PKR 87.71. The new price for a domestic cylinder is now set at PKR 2,750.60, compared to the previous price of PKR 2,838.31. The new prices will be in effect from Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are expected to increase significantly despite a decline in global oil prices, sources privy to the development said.

The price of high-speed diesel is likely to increase by Rs14.86 per litre, while the petrol rate is expected to rise by Rs11.43 per litre for the next fortnight, effective from July 1, 2025.

The OGRA will submit its summary on revised petroleum prices today. The Petroleum Division and the Ministry of Finance will review the working before forwarding it to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final approval.

In international market, oil prices fell on Monday as an easing of geopolitical risks in the Middle East and the prospect of another OPEC+ output hike in August improved supply expectations amid persistent uncertainty over the outlook for global demand.